Orville E. Mueller
November 6, 2020
Millstadt, Illinois - Orville E. Mueller, 84, of Millstadt, IL, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. He was born March 8, 1936, in Belleville, IL.
Orville was a retired maintenance mechanic from Dynegy, formerly Illinois Power.
Orville was a Millstadt Township Trustee for many years, a member of the Cluster Busters, and the Looking Glass Corvette Club. He was the founder of the Illinois Power Breakfast Club. He was an active member of the Z Team at Zion Evangelical Church, a lifetime member of the Millstadt Commercial Club, and was a United States Army Veteran.
Orville loved his family and enjoyed playing with his grandchildren. His love of cars and Cardinal games always added joy to his life. His gentle smile and giving spirit will live on through those who loved him.
Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, whom he married on September 26, 1964, Janet Mueller, nee Baltz, his son, Michael (Kim) Mueller; his daughter-in-law, Marcia Mueller, his brother, Kenneth Mueller; his sister-in-law, Gloria Baltz, along with 6 grandchildren, Brad (Abigail) Rolland, Abbie Rolland, Lindsay, Maggie, Norah and August Mueller, and 1 great grandchild, Carson Rolland, and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Eric S. Mueller, parents, Willard & Ophelia, nee Wilde, Mueller; his in-laws, Raymond and Vera Baltz, his sister, Carol Brand, his brother-in-law, William Baltz, and his sister-in-law, Darleen Mueller.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 22nd, from 2p.m. to 4p.m. at Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt, IL and on Monday, November 23rd from 9a.m. to 10a.m. at the church.
If you plan to attend visitation and/or funeral service, please follow COVID 19 CDC guidelines. Wear a mask, socially distance, and do not attend if you are feeling ill.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 23rd, at 10a.m. at Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt, IL with Rev. Darrell Weber, officiating. The service can be live-streamed for the public by logging on: www.zionmillstadt.com
, (and then click the black box that says livestream).
Interment burial will follow in the Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt, IL. There will be no luncheon for the public due to Covid-19 restrictions.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Zion Evangelical Church, Millstadt, and the Millstadt Senior Center. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt.