EVERSMAN - Orville Francis Eversman, age 85, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on August 6, 1934 in French Village, IL, died on June 12, 2020 at his residence with his family at his side. Arrangements are pending at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.



