Orville Eversman Orville Francis Eversman, age 85, of Fairview Heights, IL, born at home on August 6, 1934 in French Village, IL, died on June 12, 2020 at his residence with his family at his side. Orville's lifelong occupation was in the grocery store business. He was the long-time owner of Orv's Village Mart in French Village, IL. He was also an Army veteran, and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Elk's Club 664, both in Fairview Heights, IL. Orville enjoyed family outings, camping, and playing with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley M. Eversman; his parents, Alphonse and Mary Ellen, nee Zimmerman, Eversman; his brother, Alphonse (Loretta) Eversman; and his nephew Gary (Mary) Michael. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Eversman of Caseyville, IL; his granddaughter Candace (Cody) Eversole; his great-grandchildren, Bentley Eversole and Paisley Eversole; his sister, Mary Ellen (Eversman) Michael; his nieces and nephews, Brenda Weik, Brian (Kathy) Michael, Craig Michael, Darrell (Linda) Michael, Keith (Jean) Eversman, and Kevin (Pat) Eversman; many loving great nieces, great nephews, and cousins; and his beloved family friends, Jim and Karen Svoboda. Donations may be to VITAS Healthcare Hospice or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Private visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Private funeral service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.