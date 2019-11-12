|
Oscar Cook Oscar Lee Cook, age 97 of Collinsville, IL, born July 12, 1922 in Big Eddy, KY, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family. Oscar was a retired mechanic for the Civil Service. In his earlier years, he farmed and was a bus driver. Oscar was a WWII Army veteran and was awarded the Purple Heart, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two bronze stars, WWII victory medal, and the good conduct medal. He enjoyed playing poker and being with his family and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ellar (nee Mercer) Cook; two sons: Jesse Gross and Roger Cook; a great-granddaughter, Chapin; three brothers: Carl, Charlie, and James Cook; and two sisters: Hallie York and Callie Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Lora Darlene (nee Loehr) Cook, whom he married November 29, 1946; a daughter, Phyllis Shaw of San Antonio, TX; a son, Wayne Gross of Mt. Vernon, IN; two daughters-in-law: Norma Gross of Caseyville, IL and Linda Cook of Lebanon, IL; 10 grandchildren: Julie (Larry) Marlinghaus, Jeffery Gross, Dwayne (Karen) Gross, Jimmy Gross, Timothy (Amber) Shaw, Parrish Shaw, Troy Shaw, Donald (Tiana) Cook, Melanie (Bill) Mitchell, Stacie Lane; 17 great-grand children: Lauren, Ericka, Larah, Scott, Christian, Cheyenne, Aubrey, Ryan, Harlee, Faith, Jacob, Ben, Thomas, Eleanor, Abby, Jadyn, and Zach; two great-great grandsons: Mason and Michael; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to the or and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be from 10am to 1pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Barry Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral: services will be at 1pm on Wednesday with Kip Knavel officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019