Oscar G. Skaer Oscar G. Skaer, 93, of Freeburg, IL, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Evelyn's House hospice facility in St. Louis, MO. He was born Dec. 7, 1926, in Prairie Du Long Township, St. Clair County, IL. Oscar celebrated his 72rd wedding anniversary on May 1 with his wife Rose. The two met almost 75 years ago at Freeburg Community High School. In the early 1950s, Oscar opened Skaer Radio and TV. In 1965 he had a shop built behind his house and moved his business there. It was a convenient walk from his State Street home, where he lived for almost 60 years. Area residents may remember his hearty laugh, as well as his cheerful humming while he repaired TVs. He retired from full-time work in 1991. Oscar was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Freeburg. Over the years he served on the parish finance council, school board, and parent teacher organization. He also was a member of the Freeburg Rotary Club and St. Joseph men's club. Oscar enjoyed playing the card game euchre with family and friends, mainly because he was so good at it. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar P. and Kathryn, nee Bremer, Skaer; his sister, Marjorie Skaer; his brother and sister-in-law, Milton and Dorothy Skaer; his sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Arthur Weiss; and two nieces, Marilyn Skaer Pittman and Kathryn Weiss. Besides his loving wife Rose, surviving are his eight children, Michael (Jan) Skaer of Pasadena, TX, Jill (Vladimir) Halupa of Belleville, IL, Mark Skaer of Trenton, IL, Charles Skaer of St. Louis, MO, Jane Skaer (Scott Laurent) of Kansas City, MO, Mary (Joe) McGraw of New Athens, IL, Laura Skaer of Belleville, IL, and Christopher (Judy) Skaer of Roswell, GA; his four nephews; and his seven nieces. His grandchildren are Jason (Kellye) Skaer, Oscar (Ria) Skaer, Becky (Matt) Lisle, Helena (Joseph) McGettigan, Andrea (Jason) Sanford, Molly Skaer, Emily Skaer, Anne Piasecki, Sophia Piasecki, Jeremiah Laurent, Lauren (Ricky) Bagsby, Nicholas McGraw, Leo Skaer, and Greg Skaer. His great grandchildren are James Skaer, Jude Skaer, Logan Frazier, Bennett Frazier, Nate Frazier, Lincoln Frazier, Evi Frazier, Michael Vincent Paul Skaer, Andrew Lisle, Evan McGettigan, Jonah Sanford, Miller Sanford, and Alexandria Sanford. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Center Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg. A date for a memorial service will be announced after all health restrictions are lifted. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.