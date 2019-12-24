|
Otis L. Douglas Otis Lee Douglas passed away on December 17, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Otis was born on October 8, 1954 in Columbus Mississippi to Phines and Juanita Douglas. He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his children Vicki L. Douglas, Corlis N. Mitchell, Sabrina Delaney, Mary B. Owens, Christina L. Douglas, and one previous granddaughter, Cierra B. Mitchell. Service: visitation will be held 9-11am with services immediately following Saturday December 28, at Officer Funeral Home 2114 Missouri Ave. East St. Louis, Illinois 62205. Burial at Woodlawn cemetery in Edwardsville Illinois Visitation: The family will receive friends following the service at On the Hill Golf Course and Lounge 58 Illinois 157 Edwardsville Illinois 62025.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019