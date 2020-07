BLASINGIM- Otis Leroy Blasingim Jr, 66, passed away on Thurs. July 2, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Graveside service will be held at 1 pm Monday July 6, 2020 at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg with military rites by Kampsville American Legion. Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center and mailed to Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, IL



