1/
Owen Davis Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Owen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVIS JR. - Owen W. Davis Jr., 93, of Granite City, IL passed away August 17, 2020 at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. He was born November 12, 1926 in Granite City. In celebration of his life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road on Saturday, August 22, 2020. A public drive-through visitation will be held from 11am - 12 noon on Saturday. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. You may view the funeral service livestream on his obituary page at the website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved