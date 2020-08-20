DAVIS JR. - Owen W. Davis Jr., 93, of Granite City, IL passed away August 17, 2020 at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. He was born November 12, 1926 in Granite City. In celebration of his life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road on Saturday, August 22, 2020. A public drive-through visitation will be held from 11am - 12 noon on Saturday. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. You may view the funeral service livestream on his obituary page at the website.



