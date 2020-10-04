Owen Masterson Owen G. Masterson, 94, of Belleville, IL, born February 25, 1926, in St. Louis, MO, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Belleville, IL. Mr. Masterson was an engineer at Ameren U.E. for 40 years before his retirement. He received his BS Degree from Saint Louis University in 1951 and his MBA from the University of Illinois in 1978. Mr. Masterson was a member of the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers, the St. Louis Electrical Board of Trade, and the Dubore Society of Saint Louis University. He received a Mensa invitation and belonged to Pi Mu Epsilon, and the Honorary Math Fraternity. Mr. Masterson was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Centreville, IL, and the Crosier Society at the church. He was also a former member of the Belleville Kiwanis and a current member of the Fairview Heights Kiwanis. Mr. Masterson was a World War II United States Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Ethel C., nee Pour, Masterson, whom he married on November 11, 1952, and who died on June 10, 2015; a grandson, in infancy; his parents, Edward and Frances, nee Kettman, Masterson; six sisters, Adrain, Evelyn, Serena, Gloria (Fred) Bertelsman, Alice Deterding, and Helen (Ed) Schumm; and a brother, Edward (Helen) Masterson. Surviving are his five sons, Daryl (Lisa Kreher) Masterson of Georgia, Michael Masterson of O'Fallon, IL, Richard (Peggy) Masterson of O'Fallon, IL, Roger (Lynda) Masterson of Belleville, IL, and Jim Masterson of Memphis, TN; two daughters, Judy (Dave) Mueth of Waterloo, IL, and Christine (Christopher) Burns of St. Peters, MO; 12 grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; a sister, Eveline Lee of Overland, MO; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Belleville/Fairview Heights Kiwanis Club or to the charity of the donor's choice
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed. Funeral: A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 9, 2020. Burial with military honors will be at St. Augustine of Canterbury Cemetery, Hecker, IL.