Pam Beykirch Pamela "Pam" S. Beykirch, nee Bryant, 63, of O'Fallon, IL, born July 9, 1955, in Barnhart, MO, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Pam loved crafting and card making. She adored the time spent with her family and friends. Pam's grandchildren were her absolute world. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, and sister who will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her father, Theodore Bryant; her mother, Myra, nee Rosener, Ogden; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry Jr. and Betty Beykirch; and a brother-in-law, John Vassallo. Surviving are her loving husband of 41 years, Henry P. Beykirch III, whom she married December 9, 1977; her four children, Leslie (Jerry Shubirg) Beykirch, Catie (Chris) Hurst, Henry P. Beykirch IV, and Bryant (Kendra) Beykirch; three grandchildren, Mason Shubirg, Tristen Beykirch, and Colton Beykirch; four sisters, Carol Vassallo, Kathy (Tom) Steimel, Brenda (Rowdy) Fadler, and Stephanie (Mark) Boyer; a sister-in-law, Mary Fran (Jim) Ferdinandt; a brother-in-law, Chris (Nicole) Beykirch; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Memorials may be made to the or to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Matthew Elie officiating. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



