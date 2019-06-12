Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pam Beykirch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pam Beykirch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pam Beykirch Obituary
Pam Beykirch Pamela "Pam" S. Beykirch, nee Bryant, 63, of O'Fallon, IL, born July 9, 1955, in Barnhart, MO, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Pam loved crafting and card making. She adored the time spent with her family and friends. Pam's grandchildren were her absolute world. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, and sister who will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her father, Theodore Bryant; her mother, Myra, nee Rosener, Ogden; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry Jr. and Betty Beykirch; and a brother-in-law, John Vassallo. Surviving are her loving husband of 41 years, Henry P. Beykirch III, whom she married December 9, 1977; her four children, Leslie (Jerry Shubirg) Beykirch, Catie (Chris) Hurst, Henry P. Beykirch IV, and Bryant (Kendra) Beykirch; three grandchildren, Mason Shubirg, Tristen Beykirch, and Colton Beykirch; four sisters, Carol Vassallo, Kathy (Tom) Steimel, Brenda (Rowdy) Fadler, and Stephanie (Mark) Boyer; a sister-in-law, Mary Fran (Jim) Ferdinandt; a brother-in-law, Chris (Nicole) Beykirch; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Memorials may be made to the or to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Matthew Elie officiating. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now