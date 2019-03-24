Pamela Kay nee Torry Anderson Pamela Anderson, 59, of Columbia, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born November 8, 1959, in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her residence. Pam was employed by FRA Trust in O'Fallon, IL. She was also employed by West Park Bowl in Columbia, IL. Pam enjoyed playing the slot machines and helping the youth and junior bowlers on Saturday mornings. She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Barbara, nee Dixon, Torry; a daughter-in-law, Amanda Johnson; a granddaughter, Alyssa Hargrove; her mother-in-law, Marlene Anderson; a sister-in-law, Kim Torry; and her grandparents, Otis and Ruby Beckman, Arthur Torry, and Pauline and Mick Maquire.. Surviving are her husband, Jerry Anderson, Jr,; her children, Larry Hargrove, Adam Anderson, and Chelsey Anderson; a grandson, Teegan Hargrove; step mother, Joann Torry; three brothers, John "Jay" (Debbie) Torry, Michael (Peggy) Torry, and Jimmy (Carolyn) Torry; two step brothers, Gary "Gig" (Cindy) McBride and Rick (Kim) McBride; father-in-law, Jerry Anderson, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Andrea (Dan) Wheeler, Rhonda (Todd) Forehand, and Angela Bush; a special niece, B J Schmidt; and special friends, Sherrie Clines, Eric "Butter" Lampley, and Kathy and John McGarry. Pam was also a dear niece, aunt, cousin and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com Service: A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Father Linus Umoren officiating. A private burial will be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary