HAMILTON - Pamela Hamilton 61, of Ellis Grove, Illinois, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois. She was born April 30, 1959. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Chester. Arrangements handled by Pechacek Funeral Homes in Chester.



