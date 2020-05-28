Pamela Jones Pamela Elizabeth Jones, 54, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:57 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born November 8, 1965 in Granite City, a daughter of Franklin D. Hays of Granite City and the late Patsy L. (Jones) Hays. She married Brian K. Jones on June 7, 1997 at Wilson Park in Granite City and he survives. Pam enjoyed her girl's night playing Aggravation, gardening and chilling by the pool. She was a talented crafter and enjoyed making wreaths and other creative pieces. She loved her collection of Rae Dunn products and cherished her dachshund, Charlie and grandcat, Hairy. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and father, she is survived by two daughters, Samantha Givens of Pacific, Missouri and Brooke Lynn Jones of Granite City; granddaughter, Olyvia Abel of Pacific, Missouri; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Karen Bunton of DuQuoin, Illinois and Vicki and Gregory Meister of Mascoutah; mother-in-law, Shirley Jones of Granite City; her BFF, Ella Rooks of Mascoutah; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. Pamela deserves a beautiful tribute. However during these uncertain times, a private family service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Friday, May 29, 2020 with Reverend Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Twigs food outreach for children in Granite City and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 28, 2020.