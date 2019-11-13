Home

Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
Pansy Wilkerson


1936 - 2019
Pansy Wilkerson Obituary
Pansy Wilkerson Pansy E. Wilkerson nee Robinson 83 of Cahokia, IL., born June 20, 1936 in Popular Bluff, MO., passed away on November 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Pansy was an avid bingo player and she also loved reading, crocheting and watching games shows. Pansy favorite time was spending it with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son Roylee Wilkerson, Parents George & Minnie Robinson, Daughter-in-law Deborah Wilkerson and great granddaughter Kaitlyn Bayer. 7 brothers and 5 sisters. Surviving are her husband of 64 years Leroy Wilkerson, her children Brenda (Ron) Thomas of Cahokia, IL., Linda (Ron) Hooker of Dupo, IL., Glenda (William) Beever of Columbia, IL., Jimmy (Phyllis) Wilkerson of Waterloo, IL., John Wilkerson of Cahokia, IL. 1 sister Goldie M. DeBoeuf of Madisonville, KY. 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Pansy was a loving aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and cousin to many. Online condolence's may be expressed at braunfh.com Memorials may be made to the family Visitation: Visitation will be on Thursday November 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL. Service: Funeral services will be on Friday at 9:00 am with Pastor Roger Ried officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks Natl. Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019
