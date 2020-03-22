|
Patricia Moore Patricia A. Moore, nee Mulligan, 88, of Belleville, IL, born December 6, 1931, in Belleville, IL, entered Heaven's gates on Monday March 16, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Patricia, along with her beloved brother, Bob, co-owned and operated Western Auto in downtown Belleville. She devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom she loved with every beat of her heart; she was an incredible mother and grandmother. She shared her loving kindness, zest for life, and contagious laughter with everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lorraine, nee Guse, Mulligan; and a brother, Bob Mulligan. Surviving are her husband, Roy Moore, whom she married on April 16, 1955; a daughter, Linda (Ray) Lauer; a son, Rodney Moore; three grandchildren, Tom (Andrea) Moore, Kayla (Jeremy) Puckett, and Natalie Lauer; three great-grandchildren, Nathan Moore and Charlotte and Madison Puckett; and a sister, Mary Jo (Art) Hock. Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com Funeral: Private services were held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020