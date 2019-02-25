Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Rodriguez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia A. Rodriguez

Obituary Flowers Patricia A. Rodriguez Patricia Rodriguez, 86, of Lebanon, IL, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Health Care, Lebanon, IL. Patricia was born September 5, 1932, to Walter and Louise (nee Shomaker) Wright in Lebanon, IL. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lebanon, IL, and a lifelong member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Patricia was dedicated to her family, especially her grandchild and great grandchildren and a lot of people outside her family called her Grandma. She was very giving to everyone, especially her children. She loved volunteering at her church and around town, even after losing her sight 20 years ago. She is survived by her children, Anita (Gene) Walker, Lebanon, IL, and Lisa (Michael) Rodriguez-Mueller, Lebanon, IL; grandchild, Megan Walker; great grandchildren, Emanuel Williams and Myles Williams; brother, John (Bonnie) Wright, Lebanon, IL; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Louise Wright; two brothers, Walter and William Wright. Memorials may be made to the Glaucoma Research Foundation. Visitation: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 10:00 am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL Clergy: Msgr Jim Morgason Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Lebanon, IL. Arrangements handled by MERIDITH FUNERAL HOME, Lebanon, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries