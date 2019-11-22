Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Bach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Bach Obituary
Patricia Bach Patricia Gale "Pat" Bach, nee Harmann, 81, of Belleville, IL, born May 12, 1938, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Sycamore Village, Swansea, IL. Mrs. Bach was a homemaker and a member of the Freeburg Homemaker's Extension Group. She enjoyed photography and drawing, but especially loved painting. Pat was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Florence, nee Schanherr, Harmann; a brother in infancy, Joseph Harmann Jr.; and another brother, Raymond Harmann. Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Elmer J. Bach Sr., whom she married on February 10, 1962; three sons, Elmer J. Jr. (Tracey) Bach of Waterloo, IL, Anthony "Tony" Bach, (Denise) of Waterloo, IL, and William "Bill" Bach (Barb) of New Burnside, IL; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; a brother, Donald (Avanell) Harmann; and two sisters, Nancy Casey and Sandra (Ron) Coleman. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -