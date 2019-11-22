|
Patricia Bach Patricia Gale "Pat" Bach, nee Harmann, 81, of Belleville, IL, born May 12, 1938, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Sycamore Village, Swansea, IL. Mrs. Bach was a homemaker and a member of the Freeburg Homemaker's Extension Group. She enjoyed photography and drawing, but especially loved painting. Pat was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Florence, nee Schanherr, Harmann; a brother in infancy, Joseph Harmann Jr.; and another brother, Raymond Harmann. Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Elmer J. Bach Sr., whom she married on February 10, 1962; three sons, Elmer J. Jr. (Tracey) Bach of Waterloo, IL, Anthony "Tony" Bach, (Denise) of Waterloo, IL, and William "Bill" Bach (Barb) of New Burnside, IL; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; a brother, Donald (Avanell) Harmann; and two sisters, Nancy Casey and Sandra (Ron) Coleman. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019