Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
watch the private service via Facebook Live
https://www.facebook.com/ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome/
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Barhorst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Barhorst


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Barhorst Obituary
Patricia Barhorst Patricia Ann Barhorst, nee Eccles, 83, of Belleville, Illinois, born September 23, 1936 in Shelbyville, Illinois, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 in Shiloh, Illinois. Pat was a talented crafter and crocheted many beautiful works of art. She took her creations to many craft shows and especially enjoyed traveling to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival in Indiana. She was a history lover and enjoyed traveling to state parks and other landmarks. She enjoyed the outdoors and "Luxury Camping" in an RV. She was a snowbird and spent her winters in the warm glow of the Florida Sun. Pat was a semi-professional bowler and loved to square dance. She was a strong woman, who spoiled her children and grandchildren but instilled values and strength in them. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who will truly be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank L. Barhorst; her granddaughter, Sarah Lucash; her parents, Delmer and Twila, nee Gaines, Eccles. Surviving to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Twila (Randall Wilkins) Titus, of Avon Park, Florida and Tina (Thomas) Partelow, of Fairview Heights, Illinois; her grandchildren, Brian Lucash, Cassandra (Zachery) Lange, Amber (Brandon) Howard, and Nathaniel (Amy Grandidier) Partelow; her great grandchildren, Austin, Emmett, Elden, Nolan, Kinsley, Annabelle, Rylee, and Elizabeth; and many other relatives and friends. Memorials are appreciated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. All services are being held privately. Family and friends are invited to watch the private service via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome/ on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 2 pm. Arrangements handled by Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Interment will be held privately in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -