Patricia Barhorst Patricia Ann Barhorst, nee Eccles, 83, of Belleville, Illinois, born September 23, 1936 in Shelbyville, Illinois, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 in Shiloh, Illinois. Pat was a talented crafter and crocheted many beautiful works of art. She took her creations to many craft shows and especially enjoyed traveling to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival in Indiana. She was a history lover and enjoyed traveling to state parks and other landmarks. She enjoyed the outdoors and "Luxury Camping" in an RV. She was a snowbird and spent her winters in the warm glow of the Florida Sun. Pat was a semi-professional bowler and loved to square dance. She was a strong woman, who spoiled her children and grandchildren but instilled values and strength in them. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who will truly be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank L. Barhorst; her granddaughter, Sarah Lucash; her parents, Delmer and Twila, nee Gaines, Eccles. Surviving to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Twila (Randall Wilkins) Titus, of Avon Park, Florida and Tina (Thomas) Partelow, of Fairview Heights, Illinois; her grandchildren, Brian Lucash, Cassandra (Zachery) Lange, Amber (Brandon) Howard, and Nathaniel (Amy Grandidier) Partelow; her great grandchildren, Austin, Emmett, Elden, Nolan, Kinsley, Annabelle, Rylee, and Elizabeth; and many other relatives and friends. Memorials are appreciated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. All services are being held privately. Family and friends are invited to watch the private service via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome/ on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 2 pm. Arrangements handled by Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Interment will be held privately in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020