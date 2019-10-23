|
|
Patricia Beck Patricia "Pat" Ann Beck, nee Wagner, age 79, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on July 2, 1940 in Pen Argyl, PA, died on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center. Patricia worked in retail at several military base exchanges for over 20 years. She retired and became a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling, shopping and going to the movies. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Beck Jr; her parents, LeRoy and Dorothy Wagner, nee Hendershot; and her sisters, Penny Ruggerio and Lonnie Borger. Patricia is survived by her children, Laura (Chuck) Logsdon of Fairview Heights, IL, Jeanne Quinones (Rob Blacken) of Atlanta, GA, Karen (Bruce) Fritz of Colorado Springs, CO, Robert (Susan) Beck of New Braunfels, TX, and Christine Peck (Scott Sawyer) of New Braunfels, TX; her grandchildren, Jason (Nicole) Logsdon, Anthony Jacob Quinones, Christopher (Holly) Logsdon and Haden Beck; her great grandchildren, Claire Logsdon, Abigail Logsdon, Declan Logsdon, Emerson Logsdon and Everly Logsdon; her brother, Terry (Bonnie) Wagner; her loving companion, Keith Powell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Hal Santos officiating. Cremation will follow services.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019