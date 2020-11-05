Patricia C. Bova
January 1, 1947 - November 2, 2020
Fairview Heights, Illinois - Patricia C. "Pat" Bova, nee, Jones, age 73, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on January 1, 1947 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.
Pat worked in blood services for The American Red Cross in Fairview Heights, IL and St. Louis, MO for 12 years. She was the past President of OLA Women's Club. Pat loved camping with her husband and their fifth wheel camper to their favorite, Washington County Lake. She loved to play games on her computer, teddy bears and to read.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Virginia, nee Traub, Jones; and her sister-in-law, Connie Jones.
Pat is survived by her husband, Michael S. "Mike" Bova; her children, Michael S. (Linda) Bova, II of Green Bay, WI, Christine E. (Gregory) Hosp of Collinsville, IL, and Phillip P. (Denise) Bova of St. Louis, MO; her grandchildren, Amanda (Brent) Buss, Jennifer Poole, Katelyn Poole, Ronnie Hosp, Austin Hosp, Shelbye (Matt) Kovach, Gabriel Hogan and Clark T. Bova; her great-grandchildren, Cooper, Hoyt, Levi and Madalynn; her siblings, Robert C. (Jane) Jones, Michael H. (Jill) Jones, Mary (John) Huber, and Kathy (Jim) Durham, all of Fairview Heights, IL; her mother-in-law, Helen J. Bova of Belleville, IL; and her sister-in-law, Teresa Bova of St. Louis, MO. Pat is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to The American Red Cross or the American Lung Association
.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Funeral Service will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.