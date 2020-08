Or Copy this URL to Share

CARDOZA - Patricia R. Cardoza, nee Smith, 72, of Sacramento, CA, formerly of Marissa, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Marissa TWP Cemetery in Marissa, IL. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL is in charge of arrangements.



