Home

POWERED BY

Services
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
155 N. Main Street
Glen Carbon, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Conreaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Conreaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Conreaux Obituary
Patricia Conreaux Patricia H. Conreaux, 81, of Glen Carbon, passed from this life on Friday, January 31, 2020. Patricia was born on October 24, 1938, in Glen Carbon, Illinois to William Charles Henry, Sr. and Leona (Viere) Henry. Happily married for 61 years, she is survived by her husband, Phillip Dale Conreaux, Sr. of Glen Carbon. Patricia was a spirited leader in the community, a dedicated steward of Christianity and passionate fan of St. Louis sports, particularly the Cardinals. In addition to serving as Trustee and Treasurer for the Village of Glen Carbon, she was a lifelong member of St. Cecilia's Catholic Church where she was known for leading the rosary and holding constant vigil during weekly prayer hours. In 2019, she received the Woman of Distinction Award from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, IL for her dedication and service to the parish.She retired from SIUE, where she worked in the Athletic Department for 15+ years. Post-retirement, she and her family operated Conreaux's Corner Sno Cones, a summertime staple on Main Street for over twenty years. Most of all, she will be remembered for the enduring love and care she provided her 6 children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grand children. Her surviving family includes: siblings - Maurice (Barbara) Henry of Springfield, MO, Mary Jo Peck of Glen Carbon, Margaret (Dewey) Fare of Aurora, MO; children - Anne Carrera of Bethalto, IL, Joan Conreaux of Glen Carbon, IL, Phillip (Debbie) Conreaux, Jr. of Hamel, IL, Geri (Jeff) Kraus of Glen Carbon, IL, and Patrick (Suzanne) Conreaux of Atlanta, GA; and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Charles Henry, Sr. and Leona (Viere) Henry; brother, William Charles Henry Jr.; and son, Jon Gerard Conreaux. Memorials are suggested to masses to St. Cecilia's church (stcparish.org) or Legion of Mary (legionofmary.ie Visitation: will be held from 5 to 8 pm on Wednesday, February 5 with a rosary service at 4 pm at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Service: A mass celebration will be held at 9:30 am on Thursday, February 6 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 155 N. Main Street in Glen Carbon. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Irwin Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -