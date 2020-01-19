Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Patricia Disano Obituary
Patricia Disano Patricia Jean Disano, nee Groepper, 85, of St. Louis, MO, born March 24, 1934, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville IL. Pat was a graduate of Bayless High School, St. Louis, MO, and a longtime resident of Glasgow Village in North St. Louis County, MO. She worked tirelessly in management positions within the food service industry for over 45 years. After retirement she enjoyed traveling, spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends, and was lovingly thought of as the "smart one at the table" at her final residence, Grand Manor Retirement Home. Her quick wit, humor, love, support and compassion will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her son, John J. Disano. She is survived by a son, James Disano, and his children, Lucia and Adriana of St Louis, MO; a son, Michael Disano, his wife, Jennifer, and his children, Michael Jr. and Daniel, of Fairfax Station, VA; a daughter, Jeanne Quirk and her husband, Frank, and her children, Michelle and Alex of Hawaii. She is also survived by grandchildren, Nicole and her husband, Joseph, great-grandchildren, Mason and Kendall of Swansea, IL, and a grandson, Anthony Disano of Shelby Township, MI. Additionally, Pat was loved and cared for by Ellen Cugier, and her husband, Dave of O'Fallon IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. According to Pat's wishes, cremation services were held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020
