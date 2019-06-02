Patricia Dobbins Patricia Sue Dobbins, 86, of Pittsfield, IL died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL while in the arms of family. Pat was born October 9, 1932, in Gilmer County, West Virginia, to the late Shirley Nye Sumpter and Sylvia Anna Mealey Sumpter. She married Daniel A. Dobbins on March 24, 1956 at St Boniface Church in Leading Creek, West Virginia. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2018. Pat graduated as the class valedictorian, from Burnsville High School, Burnsville, West Virginia in 1950. She completed her first year of college at Salem College, Salem, WV attending on scholarship. The following year she worked as a secretary at a furniture and appliance store in her hometown of Burnsville, WV to earn money to continue her education. In 1955 she graduated Magna Cum Laude from Glenville State College, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in education. Pat met her husband, Dan while attending Glenville State. The couple started dating after they were voted Lil' Abner and Daisy Mae at the college's annual Sadie Hawkins Day her junior year. Following her college graduation, Pat was employed at Gassaway High School in Gassaway, WV, teaching shorthand and typing. After she and Dan married and started their family, she became a full-time homemaker and was devoted to her family. When her children got older, she returned to the workforce first as a substitute teacher for Pike County area schools, then as a librarian at Pittsfield Public Library from 1975 until her retirement in 1997. She continued to enjoy lunches with the retired librarians until the time of her death. Pat had a great love for her family and especially enjoyed her time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an enthusiastic lifelong reader and was always surrounded with reading material. She enjoyed writing, especially poetry and journaling, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, researching genealogy and collecting paperweights. Pat was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pittsfield, IL. She joined the Catholic faith Easter of 2001. Pat is survived by her daughters, Loretta (Steve) Grote and Michelle (John) Westbrook, both of Pittsfield, and her sons, Daniel (Mickey) Dobbins of O'Fallon, IL and Brian (Mary) Dobbins of Springfield, IL. She is also survived by her sisters, Janita Hawkins of Painesville, OH and Linda Sanders of Canvas, WV and her brothers, Gary Sumpter of Madison, WV and Mike Sumpter of Pelhem, AL. Eight grandchildren and three great grandsons loved and will miss their Nana: Paul, Nick and Daniel Grote; Jacob Westbrook; Allison Schaal; Ben and Joe Dobbins and Debbie Kramer; and great grandsons, Owen Schaal, Camden Kramer and Lincoln Grote. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nye and Sylvia; her husband, Dan; her sisters Shirley Lindsey, Betty Dunn and Dotty Ramsey; and brothers Carol Sumpter and Sterling Sumpter. Memorial may be made to Pittsfield Public Library, Pikeland Snack Pack Program or Blessing Hospice. Online condolences may be left to Memo the family at www.nieburfh.com. Service: Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pittsfield. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM with prayer service at 5:00 PM. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

