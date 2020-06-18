Patricia DuBois Patricia Ann DuBois, 80 years, of Belleville, IL, passed away on June 15, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. She was born March 27, 1940, in Granite City, IL. Pat had attended Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL, was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and The Red Hats Society. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Church where she has served as church organist for several years. Pat loved playing bingo every moment she could. Surviving are three sons, Kelly Fuchs, Richard (Karen) Fuchs, and Russell (Shannon) Fuchs; three step-sons, Roger DuBois, Jr., Mark DuBois, and Shaun DuBois; grandchildren, Seairra (Zachary) Little, Destiny Fuchs, Gabrielle Fuchs, Sierra (Justin) Dertinger, Sarina (Matt) Feuerbach; and Owen Emil Fuchs; three step-grandsons, Matthew DuBois, Nicholas DuBois, and Brandon DuBois; great-grandchildren, Adaline Rose Fuchs, Vahn and Kaylin Feuerbach; sister, Catherine (Joe) Drennan; niece, Jennifer Drennan; nephew, Steven (Cheryl) Drennan, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger R. DuBois; her parents, Allen and Olivia, nee Strauss, Robertson, and an infant daughter, Sue Ann Fuchs. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt, IL. Service: Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, private family graveside services will be held in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 18, 2020.