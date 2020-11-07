Patricia Falkenhein

January 24, 1936 - November 3, 2020

Baldwin, Illinois - Patricia "Pat" Ann Falkenhein, 84, of Baldwin, Illinois, passed away at 11:21 pm, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, Missouri with her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other family lovingly surrounding her in person and by phone.

She was born to the late John and Anna (nee Paluska) Sibon on January 24, 1936 in Westville, Illinois.

Pat received her registered nursing degree from Mercy School of Nursing in Champaign, Illinois, and had a long career in nursing, supervision and in the education of new nursing assistants.

Pat married Harvey L. Falkenhein on September 25, 1976 at St. John Lutheran Church in Baldwin, Illinois and they happily spent the last 44 years together in Baldwin, Illinois.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud, Illinois.

Pat was a loving wife and mother. Her ability to see the best in everything and everyone shaped and inspired her children's lives in the most positive ways. She was encouraging and very proud of her children. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, foot rubs, head scratches, Illini basketball, Cardinals baseball, and reading good books. You could always smell the scent of her White Diamonds perfume in the air, her fingernails with pink polish, and she would not leave the house without "putting on her eyebrows". Before leaving to go to the hospital for the last time, she looked out her window across the pond through the falling leaves, and said, "How did I ever get so lucky?". Her family considered themselves the lucky ones.

Pat is survived by her husband, Harvey Falkenhein of Baldwin, IL; her five children - Holly Stewart of London, KY, David (Anne) Montgomery of Charleston, SC, Jane Ann (John) Melle of Algonquin, IL, Jennifer (Rob) Enright of Plainfield, IL and Michael Falkenhein of Baldwin, IL; her twelve grandchildren - John (Brandy) Junge, Derrick (Holly) Junge, Ashley (Jimmy) White, Maggie Montgomery, Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Runck, Steven Runck, Trey Runck, Adam Melle, Nathan Enright, Keira Enright and Olivia Enright; her five great grandchildren - Evelyn Junge, August Junge, Allie Carroll, Noelle Junge, and Colton White; her one great great grandson - Theo Carroll and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers – Steve, George and Johnny Sibon.

A Private Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud, Illinois with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Memorials contributions can be made in Pat's memory to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and memorials are being accepted at the Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store