Patricia Goss Patricia Ann Goss, 79, of ParkHills passed away June 23, 2019. She was born February 13,1940 to the late Harry and Georgeva (Meyer) Young. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Marvelene Beste, wendy Duy, Louann young and Michaei Young. She is survived by her husband, James Henry Goss, Sr., her children, Timothy M. Goss, sr., of Seagoville, TX, Julie (David) Cistola of El Paso, TX, Eva (Vasily) Vanennyy of Jefferson City and Barb Brickeen of carriere, MS, 7 grandchildren, Timothy Goss, Jr., Mark Pavely, J. Alex pavely, Kaylee williams, Jennifer Kaylor, Adam and Bradley Brickeen, I I greatgrandchildren, Evan and Audrey Pavely, Bobby and Hannah coello, Allysa, Brayden, Elizabeth, and Lilly Kaylor, Tayler, Tyrer and cadence Brickeen. Pat's siblings, Kathy Lowe, Robert young, Terry young and James Yoirng, other relatives and friends also survive. Service: Visitation will be Thurs duy, June 27 , 2019 from 9 am until time of Service at 11 at coplin Funeral Home chapel. Entombment will follow at St. Francois Memorial park. Coplin Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 27, 2019