Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Goss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Goss

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Goss Obituary
Patricia Goss Patricia Ann Goss, 79, of ParkHills passed away June 23, 2019. She was born February 13,1940 to the late Harry and Georgeva (Meyer) Young. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Marvelene Beste, wendy Duy, Louann young and Michaei Young. She is survived by her husband, James Henry Goss, Sr., her children, Timothy M. Goss, sr., of Seagoville, TX, Julie (David) Cistola of El Paso, TX, Eva (Vasily) Vanennyy of Jefferson City and Barb Brickeen of carriere, MS, 7 grandchildren, Timothy Goss, Jr., Mark Pavely, J. Alex pavely, Kaylee williams, Jennifer Kaylor, Adam and Bradley Brickeen, I I greatgrandchildren, Evan and Audrey Pavely, Bobby and Hannah coello, Allysa, Brayden, Elizabeth, and Lilly Kaylor, Tayler, Tyrer and cadence Brickeen. Pat's siblings, Kathy Lowe, Robert young, Terry young and James Yoirng, other relatives and friends also survive. Service: Visitation will be Thurs duy, June 27 , 2019 from 9 am until time of Service at 11 at coplin Funeral Home chapel. Entombment will follow at St. Francois Memorial park. Coplin Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.