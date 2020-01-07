|
Patricia Hamilton Patricia Louise Hamilton (nee Kirn), 90, of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, January 5 th , 2020, at Mercy Rehab and Care Center. Patricia was born in Perryville, MO, to August and Catherine Kirn on November 12, 1929. She was a loving wife to Max Hamilton for 45 years and a wonderful mother and role model for their eight children. She was devoted to her church, serving as a Eucharistic minister and was an active volunteer in the community, most recently with St. Vincent de Paul. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband and by siblings: Stella, Syl, Ed, Bernetta, Gene and Tom. She is survived by her children: Mary Pat (Richard Hauser) Hamilton, Terry (Jim) Triner, Susan (Vince) Liscano, Ann Hamilton, Jane Hamilton, Barb Hamilton, Julie (Jim) Klenn, Mike (Carla Seddio) Hamilton; her sister, Dorothy Grass, her sister-in-law, Pat Kirn and eight grandchildren. Patricia donated her body to Washington University School of Medicine. Memorials may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul or Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Patricia's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the many kind and compassionate caregivers at Mercy Rehab and Care Center and at Cedarhurst of Shiloh. A private memorial service will be held on January 20 th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020