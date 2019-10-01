Home

Patricia Harwell Obituary
HARWELL - Patricia J. Harwell, nee Nachtweih, 87, of Red Bud, IL, formerly of Cahokia and Columbia, IL, passed away September 28, 2019. Friends may visit from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrangements handled by Braun Family Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019
