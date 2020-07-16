1/1
Patricia Herschbach
Patricia Herschbach Patricia Ann (nee Mueller) Herschbach, born September 1, 1945 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Walter A. and Ada E. Mueller, passed away July 11, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Albert I. (Becky) Herschbach Jr.; Steven E. (Leann) Herschbach; four grandchildren, Heather; Joshua (Kelli); Logan; Abigail; great-grandson, Holden; brothers, Walter (Carol) Mueller; Rich Mueller; dear friend, Sandra Thomas; and former husband of 43 years, Albert Herschbach Sr.; as well friends and distant relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be sent to the American Cancer Society. Services: The family will hold a private service at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL with Pastor Tim Lewis officiating. Patricia will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 16, 2020.
