|
|
Patricia Holton Patricia N. Holton, nee Bernard, age 79, of O'Fallon, Ill., born November 10, 1940 in Waterville, Maine, passed peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020, with her daughter-in-law, Kim, by her side. She was preceded in death by her father Victor Bernard; her mother Pamela, nee Grenier, Bernard, Dostie; her step-father Joseph "Be-Do" Dostie; and her son Frank E. "Little Frankie" Holton, Jr. Surviving are her loving husband, Frank E. Holton, Sr., of 61 years (married June 21, 1958), son Alan Holton and daughter-in-law Kimberly Holton; all of O'Fallon, Ill., grandchildren Brandon (Zoe) Holton, Alan (fiancé Kim) Holton, Jr., Haley (Jackson) Rushin, Collin Holton, great-grandchildren Isla and Isaac Holton, and lots of other family and extended family. Patsy grew up in Augusta, Maine where, as a kid, she enjoyed roller skating with friends and partner-dancing in the dance hall. She started working at the young age of 17 as a custodian at a shoe factory. Later, Patsy had several other custodian jobs, but her most important job was being a dedicated wife and mother to her family. In her adult life as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Patsy enjoyed attending various sporting events of her son and grandchildren. Patsy was everyone's loudest, proudest, and most enthusiastic fan. Other passions Patsy had throughout her life included cooking for her family, decorating her home for the holidays, going to the casino, cheering on her Cardinals baseball team, watching the Hallmark channel, her Cowboy movies, and traveling around the country, especially many trips home to Maine to see her family and friends. She loved taking care of everyone and making sure everyone that walked into her home always left with a smile on their face, a piece of candy in their pocket, and never left with an empty stomach. Patsy and her humor will be tremendously missed by her family, extended family, friends, and all of those who knew and loved her. Our events will never be the same without her. She was truly special and one of a kind. Share a memory at www.wfh-ofallon.com . Service: No immediate services are planned. The family will host a gathering at a later date. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020