Patricia Howard Patricia Lynn Howard, nee Sanders, 53 years of East Carondelet, IL., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. She was born July 24, 1966, in Belleville, IL. Patricia worked as an RN,BSN at St. Elizabeth's Hospital with 33 years of service. Her passion was being a preceptor to the new nurses. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and her grandson. Above all, family was always number one for her. Surviving are her husband of 34 years, Chuck Howard; her three daughters, Danielle (Chris) Hewitt, Nicole Howard and Brittany Howard; her grandson, Waylon Berghoefer; her parents, Larry and Rose, nee Becker, Sanders; her brothers, Norman (Chris) Sanders, John (Lisa) Sanders and Paul (Julie) Sanders; her mother-in-law, Barbara Howard; her in-laws, Ann (Jim) Coleman, Keith (Holly) Howard Jr., Kathy Fair, Celia (Terry) Gischer, Jean (Jeff) Polus, Bobby Howard (Rick Schneider), and Don (Mindy) Howard, she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Sanders; and her father-in-law, Keith Howard, Sr. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the National Lung Cancer Society
. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Service: A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. A memorial service will begin at the funeral home at 7:00 PM. Leesman Funeral Home