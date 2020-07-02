1/1
Patricia Howard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Howard Patricia Lynn Howard, nee Sanders, 53 years of East Carondelet, IL., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. She was born July 24, 1966, in Belleville, IL. Patricia worked as an RN,BSN at St. Elizabeth's Hospital with 33 years of service. Her passion was being a preceptor to the new nurses. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and her grandson. Above all, family was always number one for her. Surviving are her husband of 34 years, Chuck Howard; her three daughters, Danielle (Chris) Hewitt, Nicole Howard and Brittany Howard; her grandson, Waylon Berghoefer; her parents, Larry and Rose, nee Becker, Sanders; her brothers, Norman (Chris) Sanders, John (Lisa) Sanders and Paul (Julie) Sanders; her mother-in-law, Barbara Howard; her in-laws, Ann (Jim) Coleman, Keith (Holly) Howard Jr., Kathy Fair, Celia (Terry) Gischer, Jean (Jeff) Polus, Bobby Howard (Rick Schneider), and Don (Mindy) Howard, she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Sanders; and her father-in-law, Keith Howard, Sr. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the National Lung Cancer Society. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Service: A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. A memorial service will begin at the funeral home at 7:00 PM. Leesman Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved