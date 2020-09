Or Copy this URL to Share

HUCK- Patricia Huck, 88, of Troy, IL, born Saturday, November 28, 1931 in St. Louis, MO and passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Alhambra Care Center, Alhambra, IL. Funeral services 11:30 am on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL with Fr. Kevin Laughery officiating. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO



