Patricia Ida Emmerich
1951 - 2020
Patricia Emmerich Patricia Ida Emmerich was born May 5, 1951 in Belleville, IL and passed away in Shiloh, IL on August 21, 2020. She grew up on her parents' farm and eventually became an active participant in its management. Patti graduated from Belleville East High School and at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville where she earned a Bachelor's degree in history. After graduation she began a career as a real estate agent and broker. She was a lifelong member of Turkey Hill Grange. She was a board member of the St. Clair County Fair and the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds organizations. Her closest friends were members of the Alpha Omicron Beta chapter of the Beta Sigma Pi sorority. Patti loved to travel and did so to Hawaii, Florida, Nova Scotia, the Caribbean islands and the Baltic Sea area. Swimming at our country's beautiful beaches was one of her favorite pastimes. She was an ardent reader and as a result was much sought after for trivia teams. Patti was very intelligent, humorous and incredibly optimistic. She brought joy to everyone around her and is dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lavina Mueller Emmerich. She is survived by her first cousin Nancy Mueller, her godson David Kaiser and several cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's or Shriners Hospitals would be appreciated. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensand funeralhome.com Services: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will take place at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 20, 2020.
