Patricia Jobe
1927 - 2020
July 18, 1927 - October 20, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Patricia C. Jobe, nee Kreke, 93, of Fairview Heights, IL, born July 18, 1927, in Effingham, IL, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at her residence.
Pat was a registered nurse. She graduated from the St. John's College of Nursing in Springfield, Il, in 1948. She began her nursing career at St. Anthony's Hospital in Effingham, IL, as a labor and delivery nurse. She continued her career at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL in the pediatric department. She shifted her nursing career to the Apartment Community at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, caring for the retired residents there.
Pat joined her husband, Robert D. Jobe in Heaven. They were married on May 16, 1953. After 52 years of marriage, Bob Jobe went to Heaven on December 18, 2005.
Surviving are their children, Mary Ann Jobe of Belleville, IL, Mike Jobe of Chesterfield, MO, Roberta (Patrick) Calvin of Belleville, IL, and David (Maria) Jobe of Glen Carbon, IL; four grandchildren, Chris (Emily) Maxwell of Maryland Heights, MO, Jacob (Chelsea) Maxwell of Belleville, IL, Sarah Jobe of Glen Carbon, IL, and Sophie Jobe of Glen Carbon, IL; and four great-grandchildren, PFC Trey Maxwell, United States Army, Augusta, GA, Jule Maxwell of Maryland Heights, MO, Josie Maxwell of Maryland Heights, MO, and Amelia Maxwell of Belleville, IL.
Mrs. Jobe was a woman of great faith. She was a 40-year member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Belleville before moving to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Her volunteer jobs at those churches included the fish fry at Queen of Peace and the Heavenly Dusters and Holy Laundry at Holy Trinity. Pat loved to volunteer her time as well in the schools. She worked in the library at Jefferson School where her husband, Bob Jobe was the principal.
Memorials may be made to the Jobe Center at Call for Help, Inc. in Belleville, IL, or to Heartland Hospice of Fairview Heights, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
