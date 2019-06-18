Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campagna Funeral Home Ltd
700 S Front St
Okawville, IL 62271
(618) 243-5565
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kinzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Kinzel

Obituary Flowers

Patricia Kinzel Obituary
PATRICIA KINZEL- Patricia "Pat" Kinzel of Okawville, IL passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Okawville on Wednesday 5-8 pm and again Thursday from 7:30-9 am then at the church on Thursday 10am until the service hour. Funeral services 11am at St. Salvator Lutheran Church in Venedy, IL on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11am. Interment in the Church cemetery. Arrangements by the Campagna Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 18, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.