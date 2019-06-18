|
|
|
PATRICIA KINZEL- Patricia "Pat" Kinzel of Okawville, IL passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Okawville on Wednesday 5-8 pm and again Thursday from 7:30-9 am then at the church on Thursday 10am until the service hour. Funeral services 11am at St. Salvator Lutheran Church in Venedy, IL on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11am. Interment in the Church cemetery. Arrangements by the Campagna Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 18, 2019
Read More