Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
Patricia L. Brown


1940 - 2019
Patricia L. Brown Obituary
PATRICIA BROWN - Patricia L. Brown, nee Happel, age 78, of Fairview Heights, IL, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL with Father Matt Elie officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019
