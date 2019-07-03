Patricia Brown Patricia L. Brown, nee Happel, age 78, of Fairview Heights, IL, born November 20, 1940 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. Pat graduated from St. Teresa Academy in East St. Louis, IL in 1958. She retired as a secretary from Scott Air Force Base in 2000. Pat greatly enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James J. Brown, Sr.; her parents, Wilbert and Alice, nee Brown, Happel; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Wright. She is survived by her children, James (Nancy) Brown, Jr. of Navarre, FL; Donna (Steve) Burrow of Fairview Heights, IL, David (Becky Abell) Brown of Waterloo, IL and Tracy (Michael) Spengler of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Allison (Jacob) James, Bradley Burrow, Paige (Graham) Gonzales, Derek (Diane) Brown, Annie Brown, Zachary (Jenna) Spengler and Sara (Cody) Woodfin; her great-grandchildren, Emilia and Alexander James and Arlo Gonzales; her siblings, Michael (Paula) Happel, Robert (Mary Ann) Happel and Mary (Jim Grider) Happel; her brothers-in-law, Michael Brown, Thomas Brown and John (Laurie) Brown; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. The family would like to express sincere thanks to those at Memorial Hospital, Hospice of Southern Illinois and Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurse Association who cared for her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurse Association or in the form of masses at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Visitation: Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL with Father Matt Elie officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 3, 2019