Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
Glen Carbon, IL
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
Glen Carbon, IL
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Edwardsville, IL
Patricia M. Vitale

Patricia M. Vitale Obituary
PATRICIA VITALE - Patricia M. (Zito) Vitale, 86, of Collinsville, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, died Sunday, June 30, 2019. In celebration of Patricia's life, visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial donations are suggested to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019
