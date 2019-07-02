|
|
|
PATRICIA VITALE - Patricia M. (Zito) Vitale, 86, of Collinsville, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, died Sunday, June 30, 2019. In celebration of Patricia's life, visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial donations are suggested to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019