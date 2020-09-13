1/1
Patricia Marlen
1951 - 2020
Patricia Marlen Patricia A. Marlen, nee Johnston, age 69, of Dupo, IL, born February 3, 1951, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on September 7, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Patricia loved Jesus and answered a call on her life to the ministry that took her and her family to India and South Africa spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ. After years of international mission work, she continued to share His love and truth with all who crossed her path. Patricia saw Christ in all His creation and found joy in her garden where she loved watching her flowers bloom and seeing sweet birds visit her many feeders. Most of all, Patricia's greatest passion was family and she treasured each moment spent with her children and grandchildren. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Leo & Frances Johnston, nee Millatti. Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Roger E. Marlen; children Jennifer (David) Carrico of St. Louis, MO, Tricia (Douglas) Brantley of Swansea, IL, Ryan (Jamie) Marlen of Edmond, OK; her brother Robert Johnston of Edwardsville, IL and sister Kathleen D. (Jerry) Frost of St. Jacob, IL; and six grandchildren: Abbey, Jane, Zuri, Leo, Aidree, and Anna James. Patricia was a beloved aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, and friend to many more. Online condolences may be expressed at www.braunfh.com. Commemorative donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Missouri Botanical Garden at www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/donate or BSF International (First Baptist Church of Arnold, MO-Women's Day Group) at www.bsfinternational.org/class/796. Visitation: will be on Monday, September 14th, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at First Baptist Church 620 Godin Ave. Dupo, IL. Funeral: services will begin at 1:00pm with Pastor Roger Reid officiating. Burial will be in Palmier Cemetery in Columbia, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
First Baptist Church
SEP
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

