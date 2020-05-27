Patricia Mitchell Patricia Sue Mitchell, nee Ahlf, 81, of Freeburg, IL, born December 10, 1938, in Rector, AR, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Mitchell was a school teacher who retired from Freeburg Elementary School after a nearly 30-year career there. Pat, along with her husband Roger were lucky to have had the opportunity to travel the world with dear friends, Maryanne and Ron Ayers, Shirley and Dale Wachtel, and Brenda and Gordon Bingham. They visited Asia, Australia, Russia, all of Europe and beyond. Pat was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL, and a very dedicated member of Friends of the Freeburg Library, where she served for many years as the treasurer. She belonged to the Freeburg Area Retired Teachers group and was a longtime member of the Freeburg Women's Club. She was preceded in death by her dear husband of nearly 60 years, Roger W. Mitchell, whom she married May 14, 1960, and who died August 25, 2019; and her parents Chester and Wenona, nee Gatewood, Ahlf. Surviving are a son, David S. (Katie) Mitchell of Freeburg, IL; a daughter, Angela K. (Chris) Mitchell Gruchala of Marietta, GA; four grandchildren, Rylan (Nichole) Mitchell, Elaina Mitchell, Ashley Gruchala and Jordan Gruchala. Memorials may be made to the Freeburg Area Library. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL with Rev. Earl Crecelius officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul's Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 27, 2020.