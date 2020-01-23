Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Patricia Moore


1952 - 2020
Patricia Moore Patricia Ann Moore, 67, of O'Fallon, IL, born February 4, 1952, in East St. Louis, IL, died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Patricia was a graduate of The Academy of Notre Dame class of 1970. She was employed as an Administrative Executive Assistant for more than 20 years by Integrated Facility Services, located in Fenton, MO. She was a member of The Women's Club, enjoyed road trips and was an avid soccer fan. Patricia was a loving companion, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a friend to many. Pat's final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation to Mid America Transplant. We will miss her hugs, laughter, and selfless compassion. We will always celebrate her life and honor her memory. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Rita, nee Rohlfing, Moore. Surviving are four children, Kelly Fuller, Trisha (Tate) Bryant, Jay Hoover, and Mark (Jeff) Hoover-Evans; six grandchildren, Tristyn and Megan Braun, Patrick and Kyle Moore, Rick Jr. and Justin Allen; two great-grandchildren; her loving companion, Terry Moore; two sisters, Maureen (Dennis) Fournie and Lynn (Mike) Bowen; one brother, Michael (Maureen) Moore; two nieces and one nephew, Lauren and Trevor Fournie and Kelsey (Brandon) Poignee; and two first cousins, Mark Benecke and Mary Ann (Lou) Martin. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with the Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Private burial will be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020
