Patricia Morr Patricia Jane Morr, nee Dougherty, 86, of Columbia, IL., born on January 20, 1933 In St. Louis, MO., passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia, IL., where she loved to Lector during church services. She was very devoted to her church and loved to visit people in the nursing home and home bound members of the church. She was a former member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia, IL, where she served as the church secretary for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Morr Sr.; her parents, Leo and Josephine, nee Varone, Dougherty. and three brothers, Bobby, Leo and Patrick Dougherty. Surviving are her children, David (Carolyn) Morr of St. Louis, MO., Thomas (Rita) Morr of Cahokia, IL., Richard (Joy) Morr of St. Louis, MO., Carol (Daniel) Fetcho of Columbia, IL. and Ken (Cress) Morr Jr. of Columbia, IL. 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was also a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Education & Activity Center Building Fund. Service: Visitation will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home, 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL. and on Saturday from 9:00 am till 10:45 a.m. A funeral procession will leave funeral home at 10:45 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating. . Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Columbia, IL.



