Patricia Patton Patricia Ann Patton, 69, of Granite City, IL, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at her residence. Pat was born March 4, 1950 in St. Louis, MO to Donald A. and Annabell M. (Harmann) Patton. She was preceded in death by her parents and one niece, Tracy (Patton) Rodrick. She is survived by her siblings, Chris Patton of Granite City, IL and Susan Patton (Diane Wegmann) of Edwardsville, IL; nephew, James (Lisa) Patton and niece, Toni (John) Lowe; and great-nieces, Lexi and Kailyn Lowe. For many years, Pat worked at Metro East Drug Company and was currently employed in the occupational health department at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She and her sister, Susan enjoyed their many travels together and the memories they made. Pat loved her family dearly and cherished their time together. She was an active member of Grace Church in Pontoon Beach, IL. Her strong faith in God led her through her life and was always most important to her. Pat will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be made to Feeding America. "For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink.." Matthew 25:35. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: A visitation for Pat will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 3, 2019