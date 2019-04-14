Patricia Wagner Patricia R. Wagner, 89, of Mishawaka, IN, formerly of Shiloh, IL, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Creekside Village Center in Mishawaka, IN. She was born March 20, 1930, in Shiloh, IL. Pat took vows as a Poor Handmaid of Jesus Christ in 1949, where she took the name of Sister Melvin, in honor of her deceased little brother, Melvin. She worked at Angel Guardian Orphanage, Chicago, and left that vocation in 1968. She was employed at Carvella, working with people with disabilities. Pat also sewed at Gerber Manufacturing and was employed as a laundromat attendant before retiring in Mishawaka. She was a long-time member of St. Monica's Church in Mishawaka. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Mary Ann, nee Boyer, Wagner, brothers, Raymond, Robert, Donald, Vernon, Kenneth, Paul and Melvin, and sisters Marion and Delores Wagner and Ruth Schwaegel. Pat is survived by sisters-in-law, Joann Wagner, Belleville and Linda Wagner, Shiloh, many nieces and nephews. Also dear friend Helen Snyder and the Snyder Family, Richard (deceased), Diane, Larry, Diane, Chris and godson, Danny. Memorial donations may be made to Center of Hospice Care, Mishawaka, IN and Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Shiloh. Services: Visitation will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Shiloh, 10am to 11am on Saturday, April 27, 2019, follwed by burial at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh. Msgr. Jim Margason officiating.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019