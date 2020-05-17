Patricia Randolph Patricia Ruth Randolph, nee Thorpe, 87, of Belleville, Illinois, born May 26, 1932 in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 in Belleville, Illinois Patricia was a longtime member and church secretary at Calvary Lutheran Church in Belleville, Illinois. She loved to travel, enjoying trips to Europe, Canada and had traveled to all but two of the 50 states. She enjoyed crocheting and always carried newborn baby caps in her purse to give away to family and strangers alike. Patricia was the loving matriarch of the family and will truly be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elmer "Randy" Randolph; her parents, Charles and Elizabeth, nee Stuart, Thorpe; and a brother, Milton "John" Kaltenbach. Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Patricia (William McCormack) Randolph McManus, of Shiloh, Illinois, Richard Randolph, of Belleville, Illinois, and Robert Randolph, of Millstadt, Illinois; her grandchildren, Garland "Jay" McManus, Taylor, Devin, and Cee Cee Randolph; two great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials are appreciated to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are in the care of Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.