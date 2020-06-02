Patricia Raslawski Patricia J. Raslawski, nee, Kowalski, age 86, of Belleville, IL, born October 19, 1933 in St. Louis MO, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Memorial Hospital Belleville. Patricia was retired as an accountant and employed for several different businesses in the St. Louis area. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Raslawski; her parents Frank and Marie Kowalski, nee Zielinski; and her brothers Eugene, Alvin, Donald, and Leonard Kowalski. Surviving are her three children, Deborah (Dr. Felix) Toro of St. Augustine, FL; Angeline Raslawski of Dallas, TX; and son, Brian (Simoy) Raslawski of Lawrenceville, GA; her grandsons, Joel (Kayla) Toro of Portsmouth, VA, John Toro of Jacksonville Beach, FL, James Toro of St. Augustine, FL, and Craig Raslawski of Atlanta, GA; a granddaughter, Rynelle (Kenny) Ayala of Atlanta, GA; a great-grandson, Logan Toro; a sister, Norma (Kenneth) James of Cedar Hills, MO; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Belleville, IL with Father Matthew Elie officating. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 2, 2020.