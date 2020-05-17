Patricia Reno
RENO- Patricia "Pat" A. Reno, 80, died on May 13, 2020. Due to Covid-19 distancing regulations, a carcade visitation will be from 11-1 pm, on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family will be around the building, so you can express your sympathy, we ask you please do not stop for long periods of time, to keep the traffic flowing. There will be memorial envelopes for those who wish to leave one. Please be sure to enter the parking lot and follow the path we have marked. A private graveside service will take place at Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery in Bethalto with Pastor Tony Jackson officiating.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.
