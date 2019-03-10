Patricia Ruth "Pat" Bruno (Clotfelter) Schanz Patricia Schanz, 87, of Smithton, IL, born August 9, 1931, in Fairmont City, IL, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Schanz was a wife, homemaker and co-owner of M&S Fish Stand in Smithton, IL. She worked at various banks in the area for more than 20 years. Pat was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL. She was an avid bingo player and an avid Cardinal Baseball fan. She particularlyenjoyed time with friends and family and loved her grandchildren to the moon and back. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William R. Bruno; her second husband, Lloyd R. Schanz; her parents, Daniel N. and Josephine, nee Nickleson, Clotfelter; and one brother, Daniel Clotfelter Jr. Surviving are two daughters, Donna R. LaPorte of Smithton, IL, and Nancy J. (Donald) Becker of Smithton, IL; two sons, William N. (Kathy) Bruno of Freeburg, IL, and Darin L. (Stacey) Bruno of Wright City, MO; 11 grandchildren, Justin Keck, Ryan (Anne) LaPorte, Stephen (Stacey) Bruno, Lindsay (Dan) Classen, Elizabeth (Brian) Saunders, Adam (Erin) Becker, Andrew Becker, Nick Bruno, Clara Bruno, Evelyn Bruno, and Raelee Bruno; seven great-grandchildren, Oliver, Tate, Dax, Beau, Taylor, Madelyn, and Georgia; nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Shirley Knight. Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, to HSHS Hospice, or to Siteman Cancer Center, St. Louis, MO. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, IL, with Fr. Stanley Konieczny officiating. Burial will be at Smithton City Cemetery, Smithton, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019