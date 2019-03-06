|
|
|
Patricia Ann Scherrills Patricia Scherrills 76 of Granite City passed March 4, 2019 at NHC in Maryland Heights Mo. Born October, 24 1942 in Madison daughter of the late Rudolph Stimac and Helen Urban Stimac. She married James Scherrills January 22 1966 in St. Mary's Madison Illinois who survives. Also surviving are her daughters Amy Ohlendorf and husband Patrick Rasp of Ellisville Mo and Beth and husband Phillippe Welsh of Glen Carbon. Grandchildren Trevor Welsh, Emily Ohlendorf and Jillian Welsh. Sister Delored Brown of St. Louis and nephew Thad Brown. Preceded by parents son-in-law Matt Ohlendorf and brother in law Jim Brown She was a homemaker and child care provider She was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth Church and Ladies Sodality and schoolsecretary. Suggested memorial APA of Granite City. Visitation: Will be held on Thursday March 7, 2019 5-8PM at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Service: Mass Friday March 8, 2019 10am St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Granite City, Illinois. Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Edwardsville, Illinois. THOMAS SAKSA FUNERAL HOME, Granite City, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More